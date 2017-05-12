Goldie Hawn Dishes on Kate Hudson’s Former Flame Nick Jonas

Mom approves! Goldie Hawn shared her thoughts on daughter Kate Hudson’s former fling with Nick Jonas during her appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 11.

The Snatched star was taking viewer questions when a caller asked how she felt about Hudson, 38, dating the 24-year-old singer. “Oh, that’s too funny,” Hawn, 71, said. "Let me tell you something. As long as the kids are having fun, I don’t care! Because he’s a very nice guy. He’s a good person.”

Cohen chimed in, "Did you make dinner for him and stuff?” The Overboard actress replied, "No, but I would have. If it had lasted long enough.”

The TV host added: “I love it when hot people get together, don’t you?” Hawn agreed, replying: “Yeah, it’s fun!"

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2015 that Hudson and Jonas were hooking up after they were spotted at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, together. The duo were introduced by Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, who the “Chains” singer costarred with on Scream Queens.

Jonas opened up about their short-lived romance in February 2016. “Kate’s incredible,” he told Complex magazine. “We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful.”

The Deepwater Horizon actress is now happily dating musician Danny Fujikawa. The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of Hawn’s film Snatched on Wednesday.

