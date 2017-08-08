My best friend has passed. Please treasure each other. Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday. A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Goldie Hawn is in mourning. The 71-year-old actress announced the loss of her best friend in an emotional post on Sunday, August 6.



“My best friend has passed. Please treasure each other,” the Snatched star wrote alongside a vintage black and white Instagram snap of the pair smiling ear-to-ear.

She added: “Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And while the Town & Country star has not revealed the identity of her friend or the details surrounding her passing, the actress did pair the nostalgic pic with a snap of her 4-year-old granddaughter, Rio Hudson, embracing her own best friend.

Recently, the First Wives Club actress has been spending time with her partner of more than 30 years, Kurt Russell. The star shared several adorable snaps from their summer adventures together.

“Nothing better! Hiking in the alps with Pa! And one little home made raspberry schnapps on the way 😍” the Out-of-Towners alum captioned a pic of the duo overlooking the Swiss Alps.

Nothing better! Hiking in the alps with Pa! And one little home made raspberry schnapps on the way 😍 A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

The pair also celebrated the July 4th holiday with a scenic bike ride.

“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4 th to all! With love ❤️”

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4 th to all! With love ❤️ A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Hawn opened up to Porter Magazine in June 2015 about the secrets to her long relationship to Russell. "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work," she explained.

She continued: “If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything’s a choice."

Hawn and Russell, 66, share son Wyatt. Hawn is also mom to actors Kate and Oliver Hudson, whom she had with her second husband, Bill Hudson.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.