Goldie Hawn Talks Ageism in Hollywood: ‘Does It Make Me Angry? No’

Terry Richardson

#Unbothered. Goldie Hawn spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about ageism in show business, saying that she isn’t fazed by Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the interview.

Speaking with the fashion magazine for its June/July issue, the 71-year-old actress revealed why she hasn’t let the industry’s aversion to age get her down.

“You think you’re going to fight the system? You think you’re going to prove to Hollywood when you hit 45 that you’re still a sexy, viable object? No. There’s a certain reality. Does it make me angry? No. I’m not an angry person. I’m not a militant person,” she told the publication. “Anger doesn’t get you anywhere. It’s not productive.”

Terry Richardson

Hawn also shared her thoughts about the sexism she faced more than two decades ago as one of the stars of 1996’s First Wives Club, a comedy carried by three leading ladies. “Even though we were all stars, [Hollywood] was nervous about the movie … we all took a cut in our salary, we all took a cut in our back end,” she said, referring to costars Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. “Because the studios were never sanguine on trusting that women carrying a movie would actually work.”

During her chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Hawn, who stars alongside Amy Schumer in Snatched (in theaters now), explained how her latest female-driven film came to be.

Terry Richardson

“Amy laughed and said, ‘I know you don’t know who I am,’ and I actually didn’t. But I could have eaten her face, she was so damn cute,” she said of the comedian, 35, who told Harper’s Bazaar that making an impression on Hawn was no easy feat.

“I accosted her on a plane,” Schumer recounted. “I waited until we landed, then approached her and said there was a movie I was working on and I wanted her to play my mom.”



Read more of Hawn’s interview in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, May 23.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!