Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn Are Dating

Mr. Robot actress Grace Gummer is dating musician Tay Strathairn, son of Oscar nominee David Strathairn, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The couple stepped out together on Thursday, October 5, for the premiere of HBO documentary Spielberg. At the event, Gummer, 31, recalled meeting Tay in 1994 on the set of “The Wild River,” which starred David as well as Gummer’s mom, Meryl Streep. An eyewitness tells Us Gummer quipped to friends: “They say we met then, but no one remembers!"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Just like their famous parents, both Gummer and Tay are actors. Gummer has made TV appearances in Smash and American Horror Story: Freak Show and big-screen turns in Frances Ha, Larry Crowne and Learning to Drive. Tay, 36, is known for his roles in 1996’s Lone Star and 1988’s Eight Men Out.

Gummer’s sister Mamie is an actress as well, however, being in the public eye is a choice that Streep’s daughters came to on their own. During a 2008 interview with Good Housekeeping, the legendary actress, 68, opened up about raising her children (she and Don Gummer are also parents to Louisa, 26, and Henry, 37) away from the limelight. "Motherhood, marriage, it's a balancing act," she told the mag at the time. "Especially when you have a job that you consider rewarding. It's a challenge but the best kind of challenge... Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies [to keep them out of the public eye]. 'They are not your props.' I really admired the way he protected his family. It's something I consciously emulated."

