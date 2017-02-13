So many feels. Adele sent a message of love to fellow Grammy nominee Beyoncé when she picked up the final award of the night for Album of the Year, but she also made another declaration in her speech — to her longtime love, Simon Konecki.

While calling out her baby daddy is not out of the ordinary, the word she used to describe him was. The "Hello" singer hinted that she and Konecki have tied the knot.

After gushing over Queen Bey, Adele, 28, concluded her heartfelt speech with, "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."



While it wasn't absolute confirmation of Adele being the new Mrs. Konecki, her speech gave credence to a marriage rumor that surfaced at the beginning of January after the Grammy winner and the businessman, 42, were spotted out in Los Angeles sporting matching bands on their ring fingers.

The couple, who have been together for five years and share son Angelo, 4, were introduced by fellow British singer Ed Sheeran.



While Adele's rep previously declined to respond to rumors that the pair had secretly married over Christmas, this public announcement might have been the singer's way of letting the cat out of the bag.



The "When We were Young" singer, who pours her heart out in her songs, has been quite open about her plans to give little Angelo a sibling, telling the audience at the final show of her North American tour in November that she's "off to have a baby."



"I'll see you on the other side," she told fans in Phoenix. "In a couple of years I'll be back [to the States]. You won't be able to get rid of me."

While she's enjoyed spending a few months at home with her family, Adele will soon be headed back to work. She's kicking off the next leg of her world tour in Australia and New Zealand later this month.



