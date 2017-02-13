How sweet it is! James Corden roped in a bevy of big-name musicians ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Neil Diamond to John Legend (and even Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy!) for a Carpool Karaoke-themed bit that turned out to be the feel-good moment of the night. Watch the fun moment in the video above!

The playful segment started out with show host Corden, 38, jokingly complaining that the producers of the Grammys were worried that viewers wouldn’t be able to recognize him given that his Late Late Show airs, well, so late at night.

As a result, he explained to the audience, they made him wear a cardboard cutout of the car that he so famously inhabits as he chats and sings along with some of music’s biggest names. Luckily for him, however, he found a prime seat right next to Lopez, 47.

Pretty soon, in a move that rivaled Ellen DeGeneres’ epic 2014 Oscars selfie, Corden called on the talents of other high-wattage stars sitting nearby, including Jason Derulo, Neil Diamond, John Legend, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Tyler Joseph, the lead singer of Twenty One Pilots.



The group launched into a rousing rendition of Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” that had the whole audience on their feet and singing. At one point, little Blue Ivy dashed over to join in the fun, cuddling up to Corden and staring up at the screen to watch herself.

The 5-year-old just about stole the show with her excited rush over to the crew of singers — if not for her shy smile, then for her pink suit that paid homage to late pop icon Prince.



