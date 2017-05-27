Gregg Allman, singer for The Allman Brothers Band, and ex-husband of Cher, died on Saturday, May 27 at the age of 69.

The Southern rock pioneer “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” according to a statement on his website.

Alllman was married six times, including a four-year marriage to Cher that ended in 1979. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and four children, including Elijah Blue, his son with Cher, and three grandchildren.

The singer battled drug addiction for years and was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007, which he attributed to a dirty tattoo needle. He underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

In April this year Allman denied reports that he had entered hospice care, writing in a Facebook post that he was at home “resting on my doctor’s orders.”

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” according to the statement on his website. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

The musician’s longtime manager and friend, Michael Lehman, said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

