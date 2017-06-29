Greta Van Susteren Tweets She's 'Out' at MSNBC

And she's gone. Greta Van Susteren tweeted on Thursday, June 29, that she's leaving MSNBC.

"I am out at MSNBC," the 63-year-old veteran journalist shared with her more than one million Twitter followers, without giving further detail.

According to Vanity Fair, Van Susteren's last broadcast was Wednesday, June 28. She will not appear on the show Thursday and she will be permanently replaced by Ari Melber, the network's chief legal correspondent and host of the weekend show The Point.

Van Susteren joined MSNBC to host For the Record in January. The news came just two days after NBC announced that her former coworker Megyn Kelly was leaving Fox for NBC.

"I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC," Van Susteren said at the time. "The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there."

In September 2016, Van Susteren abruptly exited Fox News Channel after 14 years.

