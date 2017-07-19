He kissed a girl and he liked it! Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who is openly gay, revealed that he once made out with Miley Cyrus.

While competing at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Kenworthy, 25, participated in an NBC panel where athletes reveal their celebrity crushes. “I was sitting there like, ‘Do I say Zac Efron or Jake Gyllenhaal and play it off like I’m joking?’ I didn’t know what to do and so I was like, ‘Um … Miley Cyrus,’” he recalled of the experience in a new interview with the Allegedly podcast on Tuesday, July 18.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Matthew McNulty/Getty Images

The skier explained that NBC tweeted Cyrus, 24, to tell her the news, and to Kenworthy’s surprise, she reached out. “Miley tweets me back and follows me and starts messaging me and I’m like, “'Oh, my God, this is f--king crazy. We’re friends and she’s a gay icon.'”

The “Malibu” singer, who at the time was on her Bangerz Tour, invited the silver medalist to a March 2014 show she was playing in Denver, and it was there that the duo took their friendship to another level. “[My friends and I] all went to the show and then partied with her afterwards and it was really cool. We never slept together. I had the opportunity, but we had a makeout,” Kenworthy disclosed. “It was great! She’s really, really sweet and I’ve hung out with her a few times since. She’s back with Liam [Hemsworth]— she wasn’t at that time — and I got to meet him a couple of times and they’re great.”

We're an orthodontist's dream. #bangerztour A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Mar 4, 2014 at 11:22pm PST

The British-born competitor, who came out in 2015, admitted that although he “enjoyed” the encounter, something felt off. “I had fun, but I also felt like really crazy guilty afterwards,” he said. “And I wasn’t sure if it was because I was maybe doing something that was like, ‘Does everybody feel guilty after doing this? Or is it because I’m gay and really hiding it?’ But I was able to do it and enjoyed it kind of. And I also felt like it was what I was supposed to be doing.”

Kenworthy also explained on the podcast that he is currently “kind of” in an open relationship with his long-distance love, Matthew Wilkas: “We’re [interested in exploring] other people. If there’s an opportunity we’re both open for that and we’re very communicative about it. He’s really easy to get along with. He’s like the sweetest guy, honestly. He’s super funny,” the athlete gushed. “It’s long-distance so it poses challenges, but we make it work.”

