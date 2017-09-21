Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Collaborate on New Christmas Song

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing Us into the holiday season! The singers announced on Thursday, September 21, that they have collaborated on a song off of Stefani’s forthcoming Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

Stefani, 47, previewed the title track featuring Shelton, 41, on Twitter on Thursday. “Sleigh bells singing ‘Hallelujah’ / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas,” the duo sings on the song.

Stefani also tweeted out the album’s full track list on Thursday and promoted the single with Shelton. “#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!!” she wrote. “Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton.” Shelton, who updated his Twitter profile picture to the album’s cover art, replied “Daddy Likey..”

Shelton also announced on Thursday that he would be releasing a new album. “YEEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!!” he wrote on Twitter. “#TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2015 that The Voice coaches, who also collaborated on the 2016 single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” were dating following their highly-publicized divorces. Shelton split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 while Stefani called it quits on her nearly 14-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale the following month. Her rep confirmed to Us at the time: “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating.”

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is out October 6.

