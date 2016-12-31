While Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, are all wearing matching camouflage-print shirts, their mom opts for a form-fitting white sweater and her signature red lip instead. (Shelton shows up on screen with a captain’s hat and dark button-down shirt.)



David Livingston/Getty Images

In other videos that Stefani shared via social media, the couple’s extended family get in on the fun too, with Stefani’s brother Todd and his wife Jennifer, as well as Shelton’s sister Endy Intieri and her husband Mike (and their kids) hamming it up for the cameras.

familyyyyy 😭💖💕🌻❤ #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #familygoals #maroon5 #zumarossdale #kingstonrossdale A video posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

The rest of the family similarly dons camouflage outfits as they show off their dance moves at Shelton’s expansive Oklahoma ranch.



This isn’t the first holiday that the Stefani family has spent at Shelton’s Oklahoma home, however. The musical couple also spent Thanksgiving with their families there. And, according to sources, their families may soon be spending even more milestone holidays together.



According to an insider, the pair, who first stepped out together as a couple in November, may have a wedding on the horizon. “[They’re] starting to finalize” wedding arrangements, a source previously told Us. “They’ve met with vendors.”

In an interview with Glamour’s December issue, the No Doubt front woman explained that her relationship with Shelton was a welcome surprise after ending her 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale in August 2015.



“He was a friend when I needed a friend,” she said. “An unexpected gift.”

