Party of four! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent Mother’s Day weekend in California’s Bass Lake and Yosemite National Park with two of the pop star’s sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, a source tells Us Weekly.

The coaches of NBC’s The Voice and Stefani’s boys (whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale; they also share Apollo, 3) touched down in NorCal on Thursday, May 11, and left on Sunday. According the insider, the country crooner, 40, and the “Used to Love You” singer, 47, treated Kingston and Zuma to a fishing trip during their time away.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Local outlet YourCentralValley.com reports that the duo grabbed a bite to eat at Ducey’s On the Lake on Saturday. And on Sunday, an excited Instagram user named Corbin Holden took to the photo-sharing app to post a pic of himself and Shelton hanging out at the airport before he and Stefani headed back to Los Angeles.

“Yeah so this happened today!!! Got to meet @blakeshelton and he was kind enough to take the time on Mother's Day while his was there with his family to take a quick photo with me,” he captioned the photo. “(Thanks gwen for letting me have a sec with him) Awesome guy and family. And happy Mother's Day to @gwenstefani #countrymusic #blakeshelton”

Shelton and Stefani’s mini-holiday comes during a break from season 12 of The Voice. As previously reported, the two started dating in November 2015 after their respective marriages fell apart. Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Stefani called it quits on her nearly 14-year marriage to Rossdale, 51, that August.

