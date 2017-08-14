Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Cool mom alert! Gwen Stefani threw her son Zuma a Harry Potter themed celebration ahead of his 9th birthday on Sunday, August 13.

The over-the-top party, which was hosted at the 47-year-old Voice judge’s Los Angeles home, was well documented on the star’s Instagram Stories feed. The bash included life-size cutouts of Harry Potter, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy — all characters from the hit film and book series.



The “Hollaback Girl” songstress paid close attention to detail — there were flags containing the emblems of the four Hogwarts houses and clusters of balloons with their respective colors. Additionally, there was a faux "Platform 9 3/4” and a magical fruit display that included an owl made out of melons and pineapples. For dessert, there was a three-tiered Hansen's Cake featuring the Hogwarts' symbol and a Sorting Hat topper.

Along with decadent treats to munch on, guests were invited to cool off on huge water slide set up in the home’s backyard.

Zuma, who turns 9 on August 21, sported dark, thick glasses much like Harry Potter and looked happy as a clam as he took in all of the exciting sights.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares Zuma, son Kingston, 11, and daughter Apollo, 3, with her ex Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani split from Rossdale in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the “Don’t Speak” singer and her Voice costar Blake Shelton were dating in November 2015 after meeting on the set of their NBC singing competition show. Shelton, who was previously Miranda Lambert, finalized his divorce from the country songstress in July 2015 after five years of marriage.

