A good kick in the butt! Gwen Stefani revealed in a new interview that her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is her new workout buddy. The couple even hit the gym before promoting The Voice with Adam Levine and Alicia Keys on Tuesday, April 18.

"He killed the gym this morning. It's funny because he’s so tall that like, literally no sweat suits fit him," Stefani, 47, told Entertainment Tonight in a Facebook Live interview.

Chris Haston/NBC

"I feel like you'd be there for five minutes and he’d be like, 'I'm having a heart attack!" Levine, 38, chimed in.

"Actually, it's because of [Blake] that I worked out this morning," Stefani replied. "I wasn't gonna work out… He's my trainer."

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

One day earlier, Shelton, 40, revealed during the NBC show that he and the No Doubt frontwoman stay in shape together. However, he doesn't think that she needs to strain herself.

"I mean look at [her]," he said on ET. "Wouldn't you like to be born with her genetics? It’s not fair!"

Stefani's rep exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2015 that the stars were an item. The pair fell for each other a few months after their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

