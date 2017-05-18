A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

—Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin celebrated their daughter Apple's birthday at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

—Matthew Broderick sipped on margaritas and ate quesadillas at Añejo Hell's Kitchen.

—Miley Cyrus performed the Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at Adam Leber's 40th birthday bash with cocktails provided by Stillhouse whiskey in L.A.



—Justin Hartley enjoyed cocktails and conversation in celebration of Gerber Group’s opening of The Campbell in NYC.



—Ashley Benson had lunch at Le District, New York’s French-inspired market in Brookfield Place while wearing Privé sunglasses.

—Darren Criss ate a Wagyu Tomahawk steak with a Barcelo Rum cocktail at DÔA Miami Beach.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for MPG Sport

—MPG Sport ambassador and designer Julianne Hough teamed up with CorePower Yoga to host a free community class and meet and greet in Atlanta.

—Vanessa Hudgens stepped out to grab coffee in her black LAZYPANTS in L.A.



—Shannon Beador stopped by FabFitFun's office in L.A. to do a Facebook Live interview.

—Selma Blair sported her cream-colored Herschel Supply backpack in L.A.

—Jordan Fisher proudly represented his Hogwarts house during a recent visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

—Gigi Hadid carried a mini Burberry DK88 bag while out and about in NYC.

—Calum Scott and Jonas Blue performed at Universal Music Group and American Airlines "Fly to the Beat" concert at the Capitol Records building in L.A.

—Pro-surfer Anastasia Ashley hit the waves before hosting Aloe Gloe’s #GloeFromWithin summer sweepstakes launch in Venice Beach, California.

—Peri Arenas celebrated the opening of her new store PERI.A on Robertson Boulevard in L.A.

—Stella Maxwell wore a PrettyLittleThing dress at the Victoria's Secret Bombshell Fragrance launch event in NYC.

—Brooke Burke attended the Naked Voyage by Erica Pelosini x MTTT event in Santa Monica, California.

—Drew Barrymore wore an oversized sweater and Z Supply joggers while out with her family in NYC.



