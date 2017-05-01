Never say never! Gwyneth Paltrow hinted that she will be attending the 2017 Met Gala at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, after once vowing that she was “never going again.”

The Goop founder, 44, posted a throwback photo of herself in a classic white Calvin Klein gown and implied that the fashion house will dress her again for the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit honoring Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo. “My first ever Met Ball in 1995 #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup,” she captioned the pic.



The Oscar winner last attended the fashion event in 2013, when she stunned in a chic, hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown that didn’t exactly match the Punk: Chaos to Couture theme. According to USA Today, Paltrow slammed the star-studded ball, saying, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

A few days later, Paltrow ranted about the Anna Wintour-hosted evening again to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O. “It sucked,” she said of the 2013 Met Gala. “It seems like it’s the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh my god, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you’re going to see all these people’ and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you.”

She added that she didn’t like the theme, either. “I think we’re all a bit old to dress up punk,” she said. “I just went as kind of normal."

It’s likely the Iron Man actress will attend since she recently teamed up with Wintour, 67, to launch a quarterly print edition of Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle blog, Goop, which will debut in September and begin its quarterly issues in 2018. “I’ve long known Gwyneth to have wonderful taste and vision — but with Goop she has built something remarkable, a thoroughly modern take on how we live today,” the Vogue editor-in-chief said in a statement.

