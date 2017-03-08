Eric Ray Davidson

Haters gonna hate! Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in the April issue of Women’s Health how she deals with judgment when she promotes unconventional products and bizarre health and beauty practices on her Goop lifestyle site.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, has recently come under fire for recommending vagina steaming and jade eggs, which some experts have said can actually be harmful to your health. “[My readers] are not without judgment. When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point — which is helpful,” she said. "Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you.”

Paltrow explained that it doesn’t bother her if someone isn’t willing to get on board with her unorthodox methods. "One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing. If someone's like, 'You dick, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you,” she said. "It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

According to the magazine, the It’s All Easy cookbook author was the only Goop staffer up for trying the jade eggs at first, but after the article came out, the yoni eggs in the site's shop sold out within three hours. There’s now a 4,000-person waiting list. "When I find something I think works, I like to share it with people,” she added.

Next up for Paltrow: examining the impact of heavy metals and parasites on the body. "I think they're two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad,” she said. "I’m knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities.”

The Iron Man actress, who has two kids, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, also credited her diet, fitness routine and Goop Wellness supplements for keeping her looking and feeling good. “I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I’m eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it,” she said. "But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun life — pleasure! You're going to have a baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine frenzy sometimes — but you want it to be a choice you're awake to: 'I know this might not make me feel great, but today I'm choosing it anyway.’"

