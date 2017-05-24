Adam Rose/ABC

—Hailee Steinfeld rocked Privé Revaux sunglasses during her performance at the Dancing With The Stars season 24 finale in L.A.



—Drake did a shot of Virginia Black whiskey on stage to celebrate his win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.



—DJ Michelle Pesce celebrated Levi's 501 Day on Instagram.



—Josh Duhamel was in great spirits at the Haute Living Celebrates Josh Duhamel exclusive dinner presented by Westime with Hublot in L.A.



—American Express and The Infatuation kicked off the first EEEEEATScon Food Festival with an intimate dinner at chi SPACCA in L.A. with Nancy Silverton.



—Victoria Justice sported the limited edition What Comes Around Goes Around vintage tee while celebrating the Pirates Of The Caribbean film Dead Men Tell No Tales.



—WWE alum Ariane Andrew checked into The Gregory Hotel in NYC before heading to engagements for Beautycon.

—A-Trak and Nick Catchdubs danced with friends at the new retail location of Fool's Gold in Williamsburg.

—Ashley Benson wore a Jennifer Meyer necklace while out and about in Cannes.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

—VS PINK model Grace Elizabeth hosted the PINK Nation Motel weekend getaway which included ATV rides, hikes, workout classes, pool-side lounging, shopping at the PINK bus, exclusive giveaways and more.



—Kitty Cash spinned for guests at Vashtie's 90's themed birthday party at Kola house in NYC.



—Orange is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz visited Universal Studios Hollywood.

—Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Svedka Vodka-hosted premiere of Baywatch at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in NYC.

—Malin Akerman and boyfriend Jack Donnelly held hands at the party for her Haute Living New York magazine cover at E.P & L.P. In West Hollywood.

—Charlotte McKinney headed to Turks and Caicos with #REVOLVEaroundtheworld to celebrate the REVOLVE Vacation Capsule.



—Kimberley Garner wore a BERTA gown while attending Eva Longoria's Global Gift Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Festival.

—Brittany Furlan showed off witty branded tees and accessories from Betches x JustFab's newest collection on her Instagram story.



—Scott Disick sported a Solid & Striped bathing suit while hanging by the pool in Cannes.



—Ashley Greene was spotted with the Ullu iPhone 6 Plus Wally Case in Turkish Delight while out in West Hollywood.



—Hilary Rhoda wore KREWE sunglasses while walking in L.A.



—Shaun Ross celebrated his birthday in a VIP booth with close friends at AVENUE Los Angeles.

