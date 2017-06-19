Hailey Baldwin spent Father’s Day with her famous dad, Stephen Baldwin, but also had to babysit her friend’s adorable puppy named Jim Carrey. In order to conquer both duties, the model, 20, enlisted the help of Wag!, the new on-demand dog walking service.

“Thanks @wag for the gifts! So nice to give free walks for this little buddy while I was home in NYC 🖤,” Hailey captioned an Instagram photo of herself snuggling up to her fluffy friend on Sunday, June 18.

Hailey also shared a cute Instagram video with her dad and the Snapchat deer filter.

“He's the best dad anyone could get stuck with. Happy Fathers Day @stephenbaldwin7 💕,” she captioned the sweet video in which they joke around saying how cute they look.

Hailey’s mom is Stephen’s wife Kennya Baldwin. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and are also the parents of Alaia Baldwin.

