Greg Doherty/Getty Images

— Hailey Baldwin stepped out in a red MESHKI dress while attending the iGo.Live launch event in L.A.



— Halle Berry hosted an intimate afterparty for her movie Kidnapped on the upstairs balcony patio of Beauty & Essex in L.A.

— Michael Pena grabbed a drink at the bar at Avenue New York.

— Violet Benson attended FabFitFun's movie night event at Mr. C in Beverly Hills.



— Kevin Hart had dinner at LAVO New York after hosting the Ralley Health Fest in NYC.



— Toni Collette and Molly Shannon caught up at The Cinema Society & SVEDKA hosted screening of "Fun Mom Dinner" and afterparty at Jimmy at the James Hotel in NYC.

— Cheryl Burke looked summertime chic in an Artesano Palma hat, Rainbow crop top, 7 For All Mankind jeans and Zvelle pumps while in L.A.



— Amber Heard and Rob Cowan hung out at QT Gold Coast for the unveiling of the highly anticipated Yamagen Japanese restaurant before heading to Sting Ray Lounge.



Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage

— Kelly Ripa drank Hint water at OCRFA's 20th Super Saturday shopping event in Watermill, New York.



— The Real Housewives of New York stars took enjoyed a private tasting at the distillery that makes the tequila in Skinnygirl Margarita Cocktails in Tequila, Mexico.



— James Van Der Beek attended the VICELAND hosted dance party at Fluxx Nightclub in San Diego.



— Tinashe appeared at the Belasco Theater for an exclusive free show to kick off Billboard & Ford's "Ford Front Row" nationwide concert series in L.A.



— Ashley Graham rocked a n: Philanthropy t-shirt at Build Studio in NYC.

— Flo Rida sipped on Belvedere Vodka cocktails at his VIP table at the Juvenus & PSG official after party at Wall Lounge in South Beach, Florida.

— Minka Kelly debuted her video for Dove's Bean to Bar journey and her visit to sustainable, family-run cocoa farms in Ecuador at the New Museum in NYC.

— Busy Philipps made DIY crafts at Michael's fall making event at The Kitchen Table in NYC.



@priverevaux 🕶 🌞🌈🌹#ReframeYourself #TheMarquise #ad A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

— Bella Hadid snapped an Instagram photo wearing The Marquise sunglasses by Prive Revaux in Brooklyn.



— Austin Millz played his hits for guests as they enjoyed chopped cheese sandwiches by the famous Blue Sky deli in Harlem and drinks by D'ussé at the Hamburger Helper event with 40 oz Van in celebration of their mascot Lefty's 40th birthday at at The Good Room in Brooklyn.

— Kathryn Bigelow's DETROIT held its World Premiere in Detroit at the historic Fox Theatre.



— Danielle Brooks raved about her goodnight darling co. Ginger Mint Room Spray and candle in NYC.

