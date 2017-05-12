Halle Berry Pens Moving Tribute to Beloved Cat After His Death

Halle Berry is mourning the loss of her beloved cat. The actress penned a moving tribute to the feline in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 11.

"Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer. This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years!" Berry, 50, captioned a pic of her son, Maceo, rubbing noses with the animal. "While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it's an inevitable part of life."

Berry shared that Maceo, whose dad is Olivier Martinez, was "pals" with Playdough. "Every morning they had b’fast together. Playdough his kibble and Maceo his Cheerios... Side by side... On the floor together. The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life's sweetest creatures," she continued. "Yesterday Playdough reminded us all that it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all! We will miss him!"

The Extant alum is also mom of daughter Nahla, 9, whom she had with ex Gabriel Aubry. Berry and Martinez, 51, ended their three-year marriage in December 2016.



