Fresh-faced and starry-eyed! Halle Berry took to social media on Friday, October 6, to share a sweet photo of her younger self with some wise advice.

Berry captioned the photo that shows her smirking and sporting relaxed curls and a denim jacket, “If I could give this young girl some advice... I’d tell her to do it all the same... no regrets. #FBF.”

With a new movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, currently in theatres, the Oscar winner, who was previously married to former MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005, and actor Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016, has been very open this year regarding her past. In a Q&A in February, the actress admitted to often feeling “guilty and responsible” for her past relationships.

The Catwoman star, 51, said, “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved. [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid ... and I'm kind of anti-fairy tales today.”

Berry shares daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 3, with Martinez, and though she was spotted in May wearing a shirt that read “No More Boyfriends,” she has been linked to music producer Alexander Grant, who also goes by the name of Alex Da Kid. The Golden Globe winner recently shared a photo of them together on Instagram captioning it, “My balance.”

