Hallie Biden is still living in the Wilmington, DE, home she shared with her late husband, Beau Biden, and is planning on reuniting with her new boyfriend — and Beau’s brother — Hunter Biden this weekend, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that Hallie, 43, was very friendly with photographers, who were waiting outside her house on Wednesday, March 8. She told them that Hunter is not around during the week and that he is currently in Washington, D.C.

"She was very proud of their relationship and not trying to hide it at all,” the source says, adding that the couple will be reuniting this weekend when Hunter, a lawyer, returns to Delaware. “She seemed confident and comfortable talking about it."

The pair were last spotted shopping together at a local drugstore on Sunday, March 5, days after news of their unexpected romance broke. Seemingly in an attempt to stay under the radar, the two arrived separately. While Hunter, 47, hid behind aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap, Hallie also donned a pair of shades and strategically hid her ring finger as she walked in with her 12-year-old daughter, Natalie, and another young girl.

Hunter, who is the youngest son of former vice president Joe Biden, confirmed his surprising relationship with Hallie in a Wednesday, March 1, statement to the New York Post’s Page Six. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," he said in the statement. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

As previously reported, Joe's son Beau was married to Hallie from 2002 until his death from brain cancer at age 46, in May 2015. In a subsequent statement to Page Six, the 47th VP, 74, revealed that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given the new couple their seal of approval. "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” he told the outlet. “They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

Prior to dating Hallie, Hunter had been estranged from his wife, Kathleen Biden, since October 2015. According to divorce documents obtained by Us, Kathleen accused the attorney of cheating and alleged that he had blown tens of thousands of dollars on drugs and prostitutes.

In response, Hunter’s lawyer, Sarah Mancinelli, told Us in a statement, "Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce. Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time."

