Give it up for the Schuyler sisters! Original Hamilton cast members Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas received a loud round of applause when they added in the word "sisterhood" while performing "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5. Watch the video above!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

The trio were already hitting each note perfectly when they surprised the crowd with the addition. "And crown thy good with brotherhood and sisterhood," they sang. "From sea to shining sea!"



The Broadway stars appeared to get a kick out of the response. Their performance even went viral on social media.

"Can we include the 'and sisterhood' part to America the Beautiful from here on out? Please and thanks! #SuperBowl2017 #sisterhood," one commenter tweeted. A second added: "And my love for the Schuyler sisters just reached a whole new level #sisterhood."

Lady Gaga included a subtle political statement to her stellar halftime show, too. She opened with "This Land is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie, which was used in protests after President Donald Trump took office and amid his immigration ban.

"One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," she later said, citing the Pledge of Allegiance.

Several Super Bowl commercials also got political this year. Airbnb promoted equality for all races and genders, Audi supported equal pay for women and 84 Lumber showed a struggling Hispanic family who migrate to a new country. The end of the ad, which shows a wall built on the U.S.-Mexico border, was deemed too controversial by FOX and therefore could only be seen online afterward.

