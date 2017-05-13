The things we do for love! Derek Jeter stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 12, and revealed that his pregnant wife, Hannah Davis, scored him a lifetime supply of beef jerky.

"I hate to say it because my wife is in the back, but when she was in New York for a launch week right after she had announced that she was pregnant, she was doing an interview and they asked her, 'Do you have any weird cravings?'" the former New York Yankees shortstop, 42, explained. "My wife mentions beef jerky. She doesn't eat red meat, but she mentions beef jerky. Now we have a lifetime supply of beef jerky at the house."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point

Jeter then named a few items that Davis, 27, might actually like, in hopes of getting some more free gifts. "If anybody's listening, she really craves ice cream, strollers," he quipped as Fallon added, "She really loves Rolls Royces. She's really craving them right now. Why not? Go for it!"

The 14-time MLB All-Star, whose No. 2 will be retired during Sunday's Yankee game, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tied the knot in July 2016. She announced her pregnancy in February.

"There's a lot of emotions that you deal with when someone's pregnant," Jeter told Fallon on Friday night, adding that he hopes his daughter's first word is "Dad" or "Dada."



