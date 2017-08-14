Congratulations are in order! Jason Earles married his girlfriend Katie Drysen on Sunday, August 13, and several of his former Disney Channel costars came out for the big day.
The Hannah Montana alum, 40, who is known for his role as Miley Cyrus’ brother Jackson Stewart on the series, tied the knot at The Garland hotel in Toluca Lake, California. Earles shared a video of his wedding on Instagram on Monday, August 14, which included the couple exchanging vows they had written themselves. “Here’s a glimpse at the most magical day of my life. She’s perfect,” he captioned the post.
“I am madly in love with you,” Earles told his wife in the montage. “I love how everyday you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us.”
Drysen said, “You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do.”
Earles’ former Hannah Montana costars Emily Osment and Moises Arias attended, as well as his Dadnapped pals Phillip Lewis and George Newbern and Kickin’ It friends Olivia Holt and Dan Ahdoot.
The groom shared an Instagram photo with his Disney family, writing, “Got a chance to meet up with some old friends. Here’s a couple. Love these guys #happilyeverearles2017."
Osment also posted an Instagram snap with Lewis, Arias and Newbern. “Casual Dadnapped reunion!” she captioned it. “Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!”
Earles and Drysten got engaged in November 2016 after more than two years of dating. The National Treasure actor proposed with a Ring Pop at Disneyland, but later switched out the candy for a real sparkler. He was previously married to Jennifer Earles from 2002 to 2013.
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!
For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!