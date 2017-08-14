Congratulations are in order! Jason Earles married his girlfriend Katie Drysen on Sunday, August 13, and several of his former Disney Channel costars came out for the big day.

Got a chance to meet up with some old friends. Here's a couple. Love these guys #happilyeverearles2017 A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The Hannah Montana alum, 40, who is known for his role as Miley Cyrus’ brother Jackson Stewart on the series, tied the knot at The Garland hotel in Toluca Lake, California. Earles shared a video of his wedding on Instagram on Monday, August 14, which included the couple exchanging vows they had written themselves. “Here’s a glimpse at the most magical day of my life. She’s perfect,” he captioned the post.

Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you! A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

“I am madly in love with you,” Earles told his wife in the montage. “I love how everyday you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us.”

Drysen said, “You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do.”

Custom cake toppers by @sfcassata They are too frickin perfect. Sometimes it's the small things. #happilyeverearles2017 A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Earles’ former Hannah Montana costars Emily Osment and Moises Arias attended, as well as his Dadnapped pals Phillip Lewis and George Newbern and Kickin’ It friends Olivia Holt and Dan Ahdoot.



The groom shared an Instagram photo with his Disney family, writing, “Got a chance to meet up with some old friends. Here’s a couple. Love these guys #happilyeverearles2017."

I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘 A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Osment also posted an Instagram snap with Lewis, Arias and Newbern. “Casual Dadnapped reunion!” she captioned it. “Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!”

The whole reason we had a reception is so we could have this band right here 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Jimmy helped out with so much! He even recommended our wedding planner (@leilaniweddings) and our officiant (@nparke)❤️❤️❤️ and of course they crushed it! A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Earles and Drysten got engaged in November 2016 after more than two years of dating. The National Treasure actor proposed with a Ring Pop at Disneyland, but later switched out the candy for a real sparkler. He was previously married to Jennifer Earles from 2002 to 2013.

