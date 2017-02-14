Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London. Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage.com

Harrison Ford was reportedly involved in a passenger plane incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday, February 13. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident in which the actor allegedly landed on the wrong runway near a full passenger plane.



The FAA doesn’t identify people in their reports, but the Star Wars legend, 74, was identified as the pilot by NBC News.

FAA Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 14: “Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident.”

This isn’t the first time that Ford has had plane trouble. In March 2015, he made an emergency crash landing in a vintage WW2 plane at Penmar golf course in Los Angeles. The actor was treated at UCLA Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries, including broken bones. He was released weeks later on March 30, 2015.

Updates to come.

