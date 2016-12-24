Harrison Ford released a statement after his longtime Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 23.

"I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," Ford, 74, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, December 24. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."



As previously reported, the 60-year-old went into cardiac arrest on a plane headed to Los Angeles from London on Friday. She was treated by aboard the aircraft and the flight was met by paramedics at LAX International Airport, where according to a statement posted by the Los Angeles Fire Department, she was "provided advanced life support and aggressively treated" and transported to UCLA Medical Center.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/AP

The actress and writer's brother, Todd, later told Entertainment Tonight that she was in intensive care, where her condition was unknown. "We hope for the best," he said. She remained hospitalized on Saturday.

Fisher recently revealed details of her secret affair with Ford in her latest book, The Princess Diarist.



In an interview with Today on November 21, she described the fling that they had while filming Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 1976 as a "three-month one-night stand."



"I was in infatuation, probably. Infatuation. Love is more mature," she later told Ellen DeGeneres when asked if it was love or just sex.



Carrie was 19 at the time, while Ford, who was then 33, was a married father of two. He and his then-wife, Mary Marquadt, divorced in 1979.

Ford is not the only Star Wars costar to send well wishes to Fisher. Mark Hamill, who plays her brother in the sci-fi franchise, Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and The Force Awakens actress Gwendoline Christie were among those who took to Twitter to express their love and support.



