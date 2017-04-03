Harrison Ford at the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015. Credit: Brett Cove/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Harrison Ford won’t face any disciplinary action after a plane he was piloting had a near-miss with an American Airlines aircraft in February, CNN reports.

The 74-year-old acting legend mistakenly landed his private plane on a taxiway instead of the adjacent runway on February 13 at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. He almost collided with a Boeing 737 full of 110 passengers and six crew members. In audio recordings, the Star Wars actor blamed the mishap on being distracted by a jet and “big turbulence” from another plane that was landing.

CNN reports that his attorney, Stephen Hofer, confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration conducted an investigation and interviewed Ford, but will not pursue enforcement action against the Indiana Jones actor. Ford avoided a fine, suspension of his pilot’s license or a requirement to undergo remedial training with an FAA pilot, per NBC News.

“Mr. Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action,” Hofer said in a statement, according to CNN.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor confirmed to CNN that the agency had completed their investigation into the incident. “When a deviation results from factors such as flawed procedures or simple mistakes, we typically use tools including counseling and training to ensure compliance going forward,” Gregor said.

This isn’t the first time that Ford has been involved in a scary incident while flying. In March 2015, he was seriously injured when he crashed his World War II-era plane onto a Los Angeles golf course. He was treated at UCLA Medical Center and discharged a few weeks later.

