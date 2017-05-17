James Devaney/GC Images; Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Styles is smitten. Harry Styles and Tess Ward are "really into each other," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Styles, 23, was dating the 27-year-old blogger and chef. Ward was recently spotted at his secret London gig on Saturday, May 13, one day after he dropped his self-titled debut album.



"Harry and Tess have been casually seeing each other and have been out on several dates," the insider tells Us. "They met through mutual friends and are really into each other."

Styles and Ward are even swapping clothes — or at least have the same taste. Ward, who began modeling at age 19, was photographed wearing a floral Gucci shirt while attending the Audi Polo Challenge in London earlier this month. Fans were quick to speculate that she borrowed the $530 top from Styles, who wore it four days earlier.

The former One Directioner is currently promoting his new music and will kick off his first solo tour at The Masonic in San Francisco, California, on September 19. He has been making the rounds for interviews, most recently being asked if his track "Two Ghosts" is about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. (The lyrics refer to red lipstick and a white shirt, like her 1989 song "Style.")

"I mean, I think it’s pretty, like, self explanatory," he said told BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw on May 12.



