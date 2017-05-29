So sweet! Harry Styles called a 14-year-old fan who was injured in last week's terror attack in Manchester, England, to tell her he loves her.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Freya Lewis has been in intensive care at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital since the bombing at Ariana Grande's May 22 concert, which left 22 people dead and 59 injured. Lewis suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after she was hit by flying shrapnel. Her best friend Nell Jones, also 14, was killed at the scene.

Lewis reportedly spent 10-and-a-half hours in surgery and has since undergone two additional operations, with more planned in the coming weeks. In a blog post, Lewis' family said she received a call from Styles, 23, at the hospital when she woke up from one of her surgeries.



"The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles," the teenager's family wrote. "Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!! The PICU unit at Manchester Children's Hospital has just been given a lift like you cannot imagine! Harry, we salute you sir."

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lewis' sister Georgia asked friends on social media to share her post about Lewis in hopes that the former One Direction singer would see it. Georgia later wrote on Facebook, "Cannot believe it, Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang."

The "Sign of the Times" singer previously paid tribute to the Manchester victims during a surprise acoustic concert last week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!