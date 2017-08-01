Has Harry Styles found his only angel? The "Two Ghosts" singer and Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe "were all over each other" during Fleetwood Mac's performance at The Classic East in New York City on Sunday, July 30, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"He had his arms around her and they danced together for a few songs," the onlooker tells Us. "They looked really cozy. They seemed like they were having a good time and were enjoying each other's company."

Photos of the couple hanging out backstage at the music festival later surfaced on social media. Styles' rep had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

#New | Harry at the Classic East concert tonight in New York. pic.twitter.com/TirTAB5Upv — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 31, 2017

The Dunkirk actor's close friend Nick Grimshaw nearly exposed the budding romance during an interview on his BBC 1 Radio show earlier this month. The host hooked Styles up to a heart monitor and then showed him a photo of Rowe, among other people and objects.



"I don't know her, but I'm sure she's a wonderful person," Styles coyly responded before smirking and looking around the room. When the camera moved back to Grimshaw, Styles hid his face behind his microphone, quietly chuckled and shook his head. "I hate you all so much," he said with a laugh as his heart rate jumped from a steady 60 to 85.

Later in the game, the former One Direction singer struggled to stifle his laughter. "I hate you, all of you. You're idiots! You two are idiots, Lou and Harry," he said, pointing to two other people in the room. Grimshaw responded, "They're mutual friends. I reached out to them for some triggers, and it worked!"

Prior to spending time with the 27-year-old model, who was named Playboy's Playmate of the Month in April 2016, Styles dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and, most recently, food blogger Tess Ward.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!