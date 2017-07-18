Harry Styles Shows Chelsea Handler Where His Four Nipples Are

Harry Styles has no problem getting personal. During an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s self-titled Netflix show's Friday, July 21, episode, the Dunkirk actor, 23, and comedian managed to discuss everything from his acting ability to his extra nipples in just a matter of minutes.

“There’s a rumor on the internet that you have four nipples,” Handler, 42, informed the former One Direction member. “Have you heard that?”

Styles, who was told to answer all questions during the segment with one word, simply responded: “Correct.”

When Handler asked Styles to point to where the nipples are, he happily obliged. “Usual,” he said pointing to his chest before dropping his fingers slightly. “Then just a little lower.”

For Handler, the conversation brought some clarity. “I hooked up with a guy who had that once,” the comedian said. "I didn’t realize that was a thing.”

“It’s a thing," the singer assured her before bursting into laughter.

Throughout their rapid-fire interview, Handler asked Styles other personal questions. “Do you find yourself sexually attracted to me?” she inquired before following up after an awkwardly long pause. “There’s no right answer.” Through a laugh, Styles answered: “Sure.”

During his press tour for the drama, Styles has subjected himself to a variety of unique interviews. In a recent appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC One radio show, the host measured Styles’ heart rate response to a variation of things — and one in particular invoked a strong reaction. “Looking very handsome … it’s a good scene,” Styles remarked when showed a photo of Ryan Gosling from The Notebook as his heart rate jumped to 80 beats per minute. When Grimshaw pointed out the sudden spike, Styles denied the acceleration, shouting, "No it's not!"



