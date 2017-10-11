Harvey Weinstein is going to a treatment center outside of the United States for sex addiction amid allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women over the span of three decades.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the former studio head will leave as early as tonight to go seek professional help within a program.

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, amid allegations of sexual harassment published by The New York Times on Thursday, October 5. “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the board of representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Just six days later, The New Yorker published its own exposé that included several more accusations of sexual assault. In response to that investigative piece, Weinstein’s spokesperson released a statement denying the allegations.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”



