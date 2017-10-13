Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman are not talking to each other after she left him over his sexual misconduct scandal, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



"Georgina and Harvey are not speaking," the insider tells Us. "She doesn't want to speak to him, but she talks to his daughter Remy so that's where she gets any necessary updates."



The fashion designer, 41, announced on Tuesday, October 10, that she was leaving her husband of nearly 10 years. They share daughter India, 7, and son Dashiell, 4. The former executive, 65, is also the father of daughters Remy, 22, Emma, 19, and Ruth, 14, with his first wife, Eve Chilton.

"I sat down with my wife, Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," Weinstein said in a statement to Us on Wednesday, October 11. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

The Oscar winner came under fire last week after The New York Times published a blistering exposé detailing nearly 30 years of sexual harassment allegations against him. The report also revealed that he reached legal settlements between $80,000 and $150,000 with at least eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. The New Yorker later published its own investigative report that included sexual assault accusations from women including Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.



Since then, a number of A-listers, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have come forward with their own claims against Weinstein. In a statement to Us, his spokesperson said, "All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." He is currently seeking treatment in Arizona.



