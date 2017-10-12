Harvey Weinstein headed to rehab in Arizona on Wednesday, October 11, TMZ reports. According to the site, the former studio head, 61, may be receiving inpatient treatment at The Meadows Facility.

As previously reported, The New York Times and The New Yorker both recently published investigative pieces that detailed several accounts of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein. The reports have encouraged many celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne, among others, to come forward with their own stories about uncomfortable or allegedly abusive situations with the businessman.

Harvey, who has denied rape allegations against him, spoke to paparazzi on Wednesday to explain that he was looking to better himself. “I’m not doing OK, but I’m trying. I gotta get help, guys,” he said. “We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope.”

The businessman also seemed to take a quick jab at Hollywood’s elite, many of whom have condemned his alleged behavior in the wake of the reports. “I’ve always been loyal to you guys,” he told the paparazzi. “Not like those f—king pricks who treat you like sh-t.”

One day earlier, Weinstein, who was fired from his own company on Sunday October 8, recently spoke to Page Six about the personal outcome of the scandal. “I am profoundly devastated,” he said. “I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.”

Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving him amid the allegations. The next day, Weinstein expressed his grief over losing his family.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

An insider told Us Weekly that while Chapman is devastated by the news, she wasn't as surprised as people may suspect. “This whole situation was deeply upsetting to her, but she isn't completely floored, so it wasn't as shocking as people think it was to her,” said the insider. “He's not a good person.”

Now, Weinstein is figuring out his future. “I realize I need to work on myself and to change,” he told Page Six on Tuesday. “I am in intense therapy and counseling. I don’t know if I’m going to Europe for rehab, I really don’t know where I am going.”



