The first trailer for the upcoming documentary I Am Heath Ledger offers new insight into the late superstar’s life from his inner circle of friends and family. Watch the trailer above.

The video, which dropped Tuesday, April 4, features snippets of interviews with the Australian actor's closest family and friends, including his sister, Kate Ledger, musician Ben Harper, his Dark Knight Rises costar Ben Mendelsohn and his agent Steve Alexander. The trailer also features old home-video footage that the Oscar winner filmed himself.

Several pals revealed that acting wasn’t Ledger’s true passion and that he always aspired to be a director. “There were always cameras around — a video camera, a Polaroid camera or a film camera. That’s the only way I think of him, with the camera in the hand,” Christina Cauchi said. The Brokeback Mountain star’s childhood friend Trevor DiCarlo added, “He was always a director. Acting was just a way to get there.”

Others recalled that once Ledger became a household name, he struggled with stardom. “He kind of almost pulled out of every movie he ever ended up doing,” Alexander said. Filmmaker and longtime friend Matt Amato said, “He wanted fame — and then when he got it, he didn’t want it.”

The 10 Things I Hate About You actor died in his New York City apartment January 22, 2008, at age 28. His cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose of six different prescription drugs, including painkillers and sedatives. He is survived by his now 11-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom he shared with Michelle Williams.



I Am Heath Ledger hits select theaters Wednesday, May 3, and premieres on Spike TV Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!