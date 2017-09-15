Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After driving her Porsche into a ditch, Heather Locklear was rushed to the hospital. Now, the Uptown Girls star, 55, is on the road to recovery.

“I’m home and good,” The Perfect Man actress captioned a photo of pink and white flowers on Instagram on Friday, September 15. “Thank you for your concern!”

Locklear suffered minor injuries in the single car wreck in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday, September 14, just before 6:00 p.m. A spokesperson for the city’s police department told Us, “Her vehicle had left the road way and went down a little embankment about 5 or 6 feet down” and their investigation “revealed that she was not under the influence” of drugs nor alcohol at the time of the crash. The Melrose Place alum was not cited.



The Spin City veteran’s daughter, Ava Sambora, later took to Twitter to ask fans for support. “Please keep my mama in your prayers!! She got in a car accident and can use all the love and positivity she can get,” the model, 19, wrote on Thursday.



The Golden Globe nominee has a history with substance abuse and has been rehabilitated four times. In January, amid reports that she had checked herself into rehab again, Locklear issued a statement to Us to clear up the rumors. “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” she said. “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

The T.J. Hooker actress’ parents also weighed in on the matter. “She is in no danger and she’s going to be just fine,” they told Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in a statement at the time.

