Jean Baptiste Lacroix/ Getty Images for Party City

— Heidi Klum stocked up on Halloween costumes and decorations at Party City in L.A.



— Jon Hamm joined Esquire to celebrate their September 'Mavericks of Style' issue presented by Hugo Boss at Chateau Marmot in West Hollywood.



— Kate Bosworth and Minnie Mouse attended the MONSE runway show, which highlighted the brand's SS18 collection at the The Eugene NYC.



— Erin Wasson took a peak at the vintage clothing at the A Current Affair exclusive beachside shopping experience and preview of their fall show at Little Beach House Malibu.



— Bella Hadid wore an I.AM.GIA. top and pants following an Alexander Wang fitting in NYC.

— Jason Derulo hung out with a group of friends as DJ Tom Macari played the singer’s new single 'If I'm Lucky' at Catch rooftop in NYC.

— Katie Holmes ate sushi in the Emirates suite at the US Open in Flushing, NY.

— Nikki Bostwick was interviewed by the Cools at The Fullest pop-up shop in Laguna Beach.

Omega

— Michelle Monaghan and Michael Phelps shared the winner's trophy at OMEGA's inaugural Celebrity Masters in Switzerland.



— Jessica Chastain attended the AT&T and DIRECTV takeover of Momofuku Toronto.



— Jeremy Scott celebrated his 20th anniversary show with VDKA 6100 cocktails at Spring Studios in NYC.

— Dorinda Medley attended Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW presentation and cocktail party to celebrate the store's newly renovated third floor.

— La La Anthony shopped for cute workout clothing at Bandier in NYC.



— Amber Rose and 21 Savage hosted Nightingale’s Sunday Hip Hop night in L.A.



— Brooklyn Decker hosted a happy hour at The Nest rooftop bar and lounge at the Thompson Seattle hotel.



— Justin Timberlake joined educators, parents, and more for EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live in L.A.

— Madison Keys was at TROY in the Meatpacking District for Patricia Field and Ian Mellencamp’s NYFW Party after the U.S. Open in NYC.

— Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst were all smiles at the IT world premiere in Hollywood.



Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

— Jaime King stunned as she stepped out of the Absolut Elyx custom copper cab at the Jill Stuart 25th Anniversary Fashion Show in N.Y.C.



— Dave Chappelle celebrated Netflix's Def Comedy Jam 25 event at the Beverly Hilton.



— Victoria Justice feasted on buttermilk fried chicken, grilled pork chops, lamb ragu and a variety of desserts with her mother and a friend at Esther & Carol in NYC.



— Nina Agdal attended the Marc Jacobs Beauty & RuPaul's DragCon Present: Fashion Does Drag Ball benefit for Planned Parenthood at McKittrick Hotel in NYC.



— X Ambassadors debuted their new music video for their song 'Ahead of Myself' at Microsoft Lounge with Electric Sky Wines in L.A.

— Sharon Stone kicked off Celebrity Fight Night in Italy at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel Cavalieri.

— Justin Bieber enjoyed a night out at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood for a friend's birthday.

Michael Stewart

— Kendall Jenner headed to dinner at Carbone with Brooks Nader and Justine Skye in NYC.



— Kate Mara celebrated Shopbop's brand-wide refresh and fall 2017 campaign, Make Shopbop Yours, on the first official day of New York Fashion Week in NYC.



— The Passing Zone entertained the crowd at the 14th annual Humor to Fight the Tumor gala at the Depot in downtown Minneapolis.



— Sweaty Betty celebrated the launch of their exclusive limited-edition print of our Power leggings at Rise Nation in West Hollywood.



