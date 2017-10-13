Heidi Klum is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein amid his headline-making sexual misconduct scandal.

"I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case," the Project Runway host, 44, says in a statement to Us Weekly. "We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood. This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman — myself included — who has not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature."

Klum added, "I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change can not come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable."

Michel Dufour/WireImage

The German model's statement came soon after it was revealed that Weinstein's name has been removed as the executive producer of Project Runway. His former studio, The Weinstein Company, coproduced the Lifetime reality competition since its premiere in 2012 along with Bunim/Murray Productions. In addition, Deadline reported that TWC's production card has been stripped from all of its shows, including Netflix's Peaky Blinders and History's Six.

The studio head's estranged wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has been a regular judge on Project Runway All Stars since 2012 and will return next year. "Production on next season is already complete and it will air in 2018," a rep for Lifetime told Us on Wednesday, October 11.

Chapman, 41, announced earlier in the week that she was leaving her husband of nearly 10 years amid his scandal. They share daughter India, 7, and son Dashiell, 4. He is also the father of daughters Remy, 22, Emma, 19, and Ruth, 14, with ex-wife Eve Chilton.

Klum is one of the many A-listers who have publicly condemned Weinstein amid the allegations against him. His spokesperson recently told Us, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Weinstein is currently seeking treatment in Arizona.



