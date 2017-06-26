Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Nothing to see here! Heidi Klum's boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, slammed rumors that he cheated on the supermodel after blurry photos surfaced online on Friday, June 23, of him allegedly kissing an unidentified woman in London while the star was in New York City.



"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation," Schnabel said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. "There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went our separate ways."

Klum — who is mom of Leni, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7, with ex husband Seal — and the art dealer, 30, have been dating since 2014, following her split from her former bodyguard Martin Kirsten. Schnabel, who is the eldest son of director Julian Schnabel, has previously been linked to Demi Moore, Elle Macpherson and Liv Tyler.

Although she often publicly professes her love for Schnabel, Klum has also remained friendly with Seal, 54. Klum recently shared a video with the singer on the set of America's Got Talent, where he served as a guest judge. In the quick clip, the former spouses, who divorced in 2012 after seven years of marriage, walked together on the NBC show's red carpet as a smiling Klum, who is a judge on the show, held onto his arm.

"Back in step!!" she wrote alongside the Monday, May 1, video. "Bringing my fave singer to my fave show to guest judge @Seal @nbcagt #SealAtAGT #LookOutAmerica#DontMissIt."

