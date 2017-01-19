Heidi Klum in L.A. Credit: Billy Farrell

—Heidi Klum stunned in a black jumpsuit at Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum’s “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibit preview in L.A.

—Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves celebrated the premiere of his new movie Gold at The Plaza Hotel in NYC.

—Jenna Dewan-Tatum Snapchatted while getting a facial at Dr. Lancer Dermatology in L.A.

—Nicole Richie wore Swati Dhanak and Tacori to SVEDKA Vodka’s 2nd Annual Broken Resolutions Bash in at Nightingale Plaza in L.A.

—Emma Roberts wore Liana socks with ASOS Metallic Ankle Strap Heels while picking up magazines at a newsstand in L.A.

—Constance Zimmer wore St. John’s silk Georgette Bow Tie Blouse to ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration in L.A.

—Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters chowed down on gourmet hot dogs and sausages from Dog Haus while guest hosting with Steve Jones for Jonesy’s Jukebox at 95.5 KLOS radio in Culver City, California.

—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin shopped at What Goes Around Comes Around in NYC, while Gabrielle Anwar and Inés Rivero stopped by the grand opening of the luxury boutique in Miami Beach.

—Michael Strahan was honored at the 80th Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards in NYC.

—Estelle celebrated her birthday with close friends Tika Sumpter and Bridget Kelly at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood.

—Keke Palmer celebrated her new ShoeDazzle collection and the launch of her book I Don’t Belong To You at Eveleigh in West Hollywood.

—Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon celebrated at an after party for the Live By Night premiere in the historic lobby of The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

—Malin Akerman showed off her wild side in leopard print at the premiere of The Space Between Us at the ArcLight Hollywood.

—Haylie Duff created recipes using Burt’s Bees' new protein powder line in West Hollywood.

—Carrie Keagan recalled her interview with George Clooney on Amazon’s Style Code Live.

—Soccer star Hope Solo signed autographs and took photos with fans in honor of her latest partnership with Shanti Bars, the only raw, paleo, superfood-packed brand of performance bars, at Bed Bath & Beyond in NYC.

—Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg held hands during the CLOT’s streetwear store opening at its L.A. pop up.

—Pitbull celebrated his 36th birthday with close friends and signature alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, including the Lollipop Passion, at Sugar Factory Ocean Drive inside Hotel Victor in Miami Beach.

—Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale hugged a Care Bears' Bedtime Bear for National Hug Day at a Lakers game in L.A.

—Hailey Baldwin wore a TRAPLORD sweatshirt by A$AP Ferg while returning from vacation in Turks and Caicos.

—Victoria Justice and boyfriend Reeve Carney danced at the launch for Sony’s Lost in Music campaign at Hangar Studios in L.A.

—Teen Mom’s Javi Marroquin attended the ISEULT by Courtney Quinn lingerie unveiling at Station 72 in Miami.

—Taylor Lautner stopped by the Pegasus World Cup Invitational ‘13th Jockey’ series to support Conor McGregor (airing on NBC Saturday, January 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET) in Arcadia, California.

—Bella Hadid rocked ViX bikini in a beach photo she posted on Instagram.

—Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hung out and took a sneak peek at the ultra-VIP Virginia Black Room backstage of The h.wood Group’s hottest new music venue, The Peppermint Club, in West Hollywood.

