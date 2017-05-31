Back when the rest was still unwritten. Heidi Montag revealed in a new interview that she once thought that she and her ex-BFF Lauren Conrad would eventually patch up their fractured friendship. See what she had to say in the video above!

It was nearly 10 years ago that an indignant Conrad, now 31, yelled on The Hills, “I know what you did!” at Montag, now 30, during a fateful night at Hollywood hot spot Les Deux. The drama began after LC heard that Montag and her now-husband, Spencer Pratt, spread a rumor that she and ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler filmed a sex tape. To this day, Montag maintains that she and Pratt, now 33, never did such a thing.

"I really thought we would get over this because I would think that she knew I didn't do anything. I thought she'd be like, 'OK, look, that was a crazy moment in my life. We're obviously really good friends. Let's move past this,’” she said during a Wednesday, May 31, appearance on E! News’ The Daily Pop. “But we didn't really have the friendship I thought we had, I guess. I thought that there was going to be reconciliation, but it doesn't look like there ever will be."



Not surprisingly, Conrad, who’s pregnant and expecting her first child with husband William Tell, did not reach out to congratulate Montag on her own bundle of joy. Last month, the “Superficial” singer and Pratt exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that they will be welcoming their first child — a baby boy! — later this year.

“Obviously, I didn’t hear from Lauren,” Montag told The Daily Pop. “But I wasn’t expecting to.”

However, her former Hills costars Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari, who already have kids of their own, shared their well wishes with the first-time mom-to-be. “They are really excited for me,” Montag gushed.

Rather than focus on her complicated past with Conrad, Montag is looking forward to starting a family with Pratt. "I'm so excited. He's definitely getting really big," she said of her unborn baby. "I was told he's one of the biggest babies my doctor has ever seen! I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!' My husband was 10 pounds. I was really hoping I wouldn't get that, but it is what it is!"

