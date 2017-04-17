#Unbothered. Bella Hadid had the time of her life during a fun-filled vacation to Dubai while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd cozied up to Selena Gomez at Coachella.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram over the weekend to document her time in the Middle East, which included a fabulous boat ride, cruising around in a sports car and, oh, just some casual skydiving.

On Sunday, April 16, Hadid, who was in Dubai to host Dior’s “Art of Color” dinner, shared a sizzling snap of herself clad in a blue bikini, chilling with her girlfriends Fanny Bourdette-Donon, Manon Bensaoud and Rose Bertram on the back of a yacht. She captioned the pic with four angel emojis.

On Saturday, the cover girl posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle. “Driving to Abu Dhabi ❤️🇦🇪🏁,” she wrote alongside the shot.

Earlier in the day, she made a check off her bucket list by jumping out of a plane. “Jumped out of a plane today!!! 🚁🚀🚁IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! 😇😇Flying with the angels !!!!!” she captioned a video of her exhilarating experience. “Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!!”

Hadid’s getaway occurred as The Weeknd, 27 — whom she split from in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating — packed on the PDA with Gomez, 24, in Indio, California, where he made a cameo during Nav’s Coachella set on Saturday.

The couple, who started dating in January, were spotted kissing and hugging at the annual, star-studded music festival. Before The Weeknd hit the stage, Gomez shared an Instagram pic of her beau with his arms wrapped around her. In the pic, the “Starboy” crooner rocks a navy blue, plaid shirt and shades, while his ladylove wears a floral-patterned, sky blue dress with similar gold-framed sunglasses.

“Bella has reached out to [The Weeknd] a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a source close to Hadid previously told Us Weekly when the pair started seeing each other. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”



