Pint-sized hero Bowdy Shoff may have saved his twin brother’s life in a video that’s since gone viral, but he’s still just your average 2-year-old. The adorable toddler ran free and took over the studio during his parents Kayli and Ricky Shoff’s interview with CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, January 4.

meet the hero toddler who saved his twin (and caused a little mayhem on @NewDay set ☺️) https://t.co/ZuA1HsUwNr pic.twitter.com/nIG5ZD27P3 — Christina Manduley (@cmanduley) January 4, 2017

While his mom was busy recalling the terrifying moment when she learned that a dresser had fallen over and almost crushed her two boys, Bowdy was busy checking out the studio. At one point during their segment, the little guy peered closely into the camera and could also be seen backstage with his pants dropped around his legs as he ate licorice in his diaper.



“It’s chaotic,” Kayli said of life with her rambunctious boys. “Every single day they get a scratch or a bump. They just do. They’re boys, they’re curious.”



The couple, as previously reported, went viral after they posted nanny cam footage of their two boys climbing on a dresser that fell over, almost crushing them both. In the terrifying clip, Bowdy can be seen impressively pushing the heavy dresser off of Brock, who got pinned underneath it.

"A lot of people have messaged us since, [saying], ‘Hey, we've now got our dressers bolted,'" dad Ricky added of the viral reaction, revealing that they shared the video with the intent to spread awareness.

Miraculously, neither twin was hurt by the incident. Kayli told CNN that by the time she caught a glance at the nanny cam footage, all she saw was the fallen dresser.



“It was live on my phone and … I jump out of bed … fling open the door … and they’re just quietly playing in the room in the corner, no injuries, not crying at all.”

