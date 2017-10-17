Meggan Haller for The Washington Post via Getty Images

It’s a girl! HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier are expecting their first baby together.

Erin announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post captioned: @scotsman.co and I have a secret to tell you. 💕 (link in profile) photos: @brookecoledavis.”

The link, which led to the couple’s heartfelt journey to parenthood, also announced the gender and name of their little one. “She’s a girl and we will name her after my grandmother. My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind." Erin goes on to say, “I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

Erin recalls the moment she fell into the bed crying with a positive pregnancy test, and the year prior praying after a Mother’s Day mass service that “God would finally give me a desire to be a mother that was stronger than my fear.”

She remembers telling Ben, “I think I’m ready to start thinking about a baby. I don’t want to be afraid anymore. He picked me up and toted me through the park, kissing my forehead, my cheeks, my lips. He told me, ‘Whether we do or we don’t, I’ll be happy as long as I’ve got you.’ It was a secret between us from then on. That I might like to be a two-headed flower, as Ben put it."

The expectant mother, who is seven months pregnant, ends the announcement: “Thank you for making me a mother, Ben. Thank you for your heart and your love that’s big enough to carry Helen and I both, and for holding my hand every step of the way.”

Home Town, which stars the Napiers, is all about fixing up old homes and making their Mississippi hometown more livable and welcoming.