Maybe Gordo? Hilary Duff just adopted an adorable rescue dog, and she needs help naming him.

The Younger actress, 29, introduced her new family member via Instagram on Tuesday, May 2. She initially named him Momo, but then wondered if that was the best fit.



"Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?" she asked. "Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme."

Duff, who is mom of son Luca, 5, brought the black Labrador mix home from the L.A.- based group Love Leo Rescue, where he was previously called Mojito.

The former Disney star has been mom to many pups through the years. Last year, her beloved dog Frenchie Beau passed away.

"It’s really true that we never know what the day will bring us. I am shattered in a million pieces today because my baby Frenchie Beau has gone to doggy heaven this afternoon," she captioned an Instagram pic of the pet on January 12. "I can’t fathom never holding his heavy little head in my hands with his two big eyes looking at me again. Remember every day to be grateful for what we have that makes our hearts happy and full. My naughty boy I will miss you so. Heart. Broken."

