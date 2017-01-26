Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma pick up coffee on January 19 in Los Angeles. Credit: WENN.com

Hilary Duff is changing the tenor of her relationship with Matthew Koma. The new romantic duo, both 29, who spent their January 13 weekend getaway sharing PDA, hit it off well before they coupled up, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.



“They had great chemistry in the studio,” a Duff source recalls of the pair’s collaboration on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”



For their long weekend together, the "So Yesterday” singer took Koma to Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch — the same hotel she spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010. Still, the Younger star is in no rush to define her budding romance. Says the source: “It's pretty recent. They’re seeing where it goes.”

Duff, who shares son Luca, 4, with Comrie, 36, was most recently linked to trainer Jason Walsh. Although she hinted at her relationship with the fitness buff in early September, Duff didn’t confirm her romance with Walsh until mid-October, when she posted a photo of them kissing against a wall. She captioned the sweet snap: "Date night with J.” The couple split soon after, in early November.



While she hasn’t spoken about her split from Walsh, Duff and Comrie have remained close friends. Although she and the ex–NHL player announced their separation in 2014 after just three years of marriage, the two amicably coparent their only child.

"It is a sacred thing, obviously," Duff explained on the podcast The Love Bomb in November 2016. "It's something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative … I mean, that's hard to say, 'no negative feelings.' But we got together based on love, and we separated in a very loving way.”



The Disney Channel alum added: "I can't imagine going through that process with anyone but him, and he continues to be my very good friend.”

