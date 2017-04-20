Hilary Duff is back on the market! The former Lizzie McGuire star, 29, and her beau, music producer Matthew Koma, have parted ways after several months of dating, according to reports.

According to E! News, the split happened in early March due to the duo’s busy schedules.

The pair, who made their red carpet debut at a pre-SAG Awards party toward the end of January, have jet-setted around the globe for several romantic getaways since they first started seeing each other.

Earlier in January, Duff brought Koma, also 29, to Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch for a holiday weekend getaway. (Turns out, the hotel is the same one where she spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010.)

Then, in February, the pair escaped to Costa Rica to celebrate Valentine’s Day and unabashedly shared some PDA photos to their social media accounts.

In one particularly arresting picture — which Duff simply captioned with a string of emojis — the pair exchange an epic kiss at the base of a giant tree. Other images obtained by Us Weekly showed the pair laughing and frolicking in the ocean together.

“They had great chemistry in the studio,” a Duff source told Us about the pair’s romance earlier this year. (The duo collaborated on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.) “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”



Prior to Koma, Duff dated personal trainer Jason Walsh; the pair split last November. She was also previously married to NHL pro Comrie from 2010 6o 2016, and the exes share son Luca, 5.

