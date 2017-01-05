Hilary Duff. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The split was so yesterday. Hilary Duff praised her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine for its January 2017 issue.

Duff, 29, and the former NHL player, 36, split in January 2014 after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in January 2016. They share son Luca, 4. "Mike’s amazing," Duff told Cosmopolitan. "We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."

The Younger actress has put herself out there since the breakup, but admits that she's not "a good dater." In November, she split from trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh after several months of dating.



"I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to," she told the mag. "I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate."

The former Disney star, who grew up in the public eye, is now focusing on the future. "I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress," she said. "I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your thirties. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that."

